Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.270-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Pentair also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.27 EPS.

Pentair Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

