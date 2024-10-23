Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 1% yr/yr to $4.08-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.270-4.270 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

