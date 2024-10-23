Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) versus Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $60.00 million 45.74 -$78.96 million $2.62 17.78 Petros Pharmaceuticals $4.12 million 0.57 -$8.16 million ($7.37) -0.05

Petros Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagonist Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A 39.06% 35.19% Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -95.40% -27.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Protagonist Therapeutics and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $49.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,094.74%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Takeda to commercialize rusfertide; and JNJ Innovative Medicines to co-develop Interleukin-23 receptor antagonist compound JNJ-2113. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, penile injections, PreBoost, VenoSeal, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.