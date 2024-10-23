Pictet North America Advisors SA Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $166.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

