Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Position Increased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund makes up about 1.1% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 124,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 94,750 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

PHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,585. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

