Plan Group Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

ONEOK stock opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

