Plan Group Financial LLC Has $16.31 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $534.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.76 and its 200-day moving average is $499.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.