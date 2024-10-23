Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 467,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 354,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.79.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

