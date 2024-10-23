PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic makes up about 1.4% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,871.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 391.31%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.