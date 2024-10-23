Princeton Bancorp, Inc. disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2024, that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.30 for each outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is set to be disbursed on November 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2024.

Get alerts:

According to the report, a press release detailing this dividend declaration is included as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing. The announcement underscores Princeton Bancorp’s commitment to providing returns to its investors.

No further financial statements and exhibits were provided beyond the declaration of the cash dividend.

Princeton Bancorp’s recent dividend declaration solidifies its dedication to shareholder value and reflects the company’s ongoing financial stability and performance.

The 8-K filing was signed by George S. Rapp, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. on October 22, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Princeton Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles