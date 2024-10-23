Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMC. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

