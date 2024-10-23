Private Advisor Group LLC Has $38.88 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,047 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $198.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

