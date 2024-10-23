Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.32. 75,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 202,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

