Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.32. 75,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 202,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
