Q3 EPS Forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

