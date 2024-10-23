Q4 Earnings Forecast for HBT Financial Issued By DA Davidson

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of HBT opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HBT Financial by 1,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 104,184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

