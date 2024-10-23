Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Quad/Graphics has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.