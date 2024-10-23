Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.
Quad/Graphics has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quad/Graphics to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Quad/Graphics Stock Performance
Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $276.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics Company Profile
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quad/Graphics
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What are earnings reports?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.