Quantum (QUA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,481.66 or 1.00002131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063804 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

