Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 54748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Radware alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radware

Radware Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.29 million, a P/E ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Radware by 16.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radware by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.