Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 211.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

