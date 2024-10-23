Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

