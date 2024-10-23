Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 2,975,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,531. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

