RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 256,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

