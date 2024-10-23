RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 95,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 298.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 370,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

