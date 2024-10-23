Rebalance LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Rebalance LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSJO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 14,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,652. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.