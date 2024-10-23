Rebalance LLC Has $75.69 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $81.64. 1,259,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,956,076. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

