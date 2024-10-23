Rebalance LLC Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Rebalance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 48,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,263. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

