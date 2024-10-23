Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

