Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

RNST traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. 27,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

