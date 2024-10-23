Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 23rd (ADDYY, ANRO, AOS, ASC, ATGFF, CLFD, COLL, CSGP, CTSH, ENPH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 23rd:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) was downgraded by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $96.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $83.00 target price on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $320.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $285.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $349.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $413.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $158.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

