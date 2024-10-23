ResMed (RMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average is $217.06. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $255.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,002.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

