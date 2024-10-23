Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

