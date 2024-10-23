Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Buys £59,005.98 in Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider David Bower bought 15,777 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £59,005.98 ($76,611.24).

Robert Walters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Robert Walters stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 370 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 190,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,679. The firm has a market capitalization of £267.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Walters plc has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 347.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.38.

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

