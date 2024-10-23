Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.29, but opened at $42.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 1,375,586 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,673 shares of company stock worth $26,805,956. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $87,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

