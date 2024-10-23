Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.29, but opened at $42.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 1,375,586 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,673 shares of company stock worth $26,805,956. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $87,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.