Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 17917197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

