Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.210-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $552.10 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

