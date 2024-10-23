RTX (NYSE:RTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. RTX updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.580 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.58 EPS.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.16. The company had a trading volume of 286,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91. RTX has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

