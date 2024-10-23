Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,861 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 419,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.15. 6,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,125. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $97.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

