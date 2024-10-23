Saxony Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $104.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

