Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. 5,991,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,298 shares of company stock worth $22,814,576. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $235,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 269.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

