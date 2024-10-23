Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for NEP FY2024 Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 250,456 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,069,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 46,718 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 776,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

