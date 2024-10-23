Searle & CO. Sells 10,160 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Searle & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. 446,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

