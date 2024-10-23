Sebold Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $159.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

