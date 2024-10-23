Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.