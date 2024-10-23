Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,850,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 639,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 96,080 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

