Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,824 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

