Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.63 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,272.75 or 1.00034351 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012896 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007522 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006430 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00067449 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
