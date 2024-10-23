Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.63 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,272.75 or 1.00034351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006430 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00067449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041168 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.