Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. XN LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day moving average of $263.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total value of $1,785,149.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,502 shares of company stock worth $23,045,186 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

