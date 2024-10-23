Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,420 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,097,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 90,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSJP stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.