Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,420 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,097,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 90,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BSJP stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.