Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.