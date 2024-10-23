SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.71 and last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 23530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,751,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,672,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 465,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

